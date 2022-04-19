UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports No Deaths From COVID-19 In Past Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Myanmar reports no deaths from COVID-19 in past week

Myanmar has recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for more than a week since April 7, according to the data of the Ministry of Health on Monday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:Myanmar has recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for more than a week since April 7, according to the data of the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country's total death toll on Monday remained at 19,434, it said.

The ministry registered 37 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 0.

37 percent in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 612,602.

Another 26 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 591,373.

More than 22.35 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday, the ministry's official figures showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020.

Related Topics

Myanmar March April 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

5 minutes ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

22 minutes ago
 Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

46 minutes ago
 New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

5 minutes ago
 UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire ..

UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire in war-hit Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new vir ..

COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new virus strain: Forbes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.