Myanmar reports no deaths from COVID-19 in past week

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:Myanmar has recorded no deaths from COVID-19 for more than a week since April 7, according to the data of the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country's total death toll on Monday remained at 19,434, it said.

The ministry registered 37 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 0.

37 percent in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 612,602.

Another 26 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 591,373.

More than 22.35 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday, the ministry's official figures showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020.