Mysterious Disease Causing Rapid Hair Loss, Baldness Alarms India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:25 PM
Many people in three villages of Maharashtra complain about hair fall and baldness
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) A mysterious disease hit India which caused rapid hair and also baldness within few days, the local media reported on Thursday.
The mysterious disease alarmed the India.
According to Indian media reports, over 50 individuals from three villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have been affected by this condition, which caused their hair to fall out rapidly, leaving many bald within a week.
The villages of Borgao, Kalud, and Hingna in Buldhana district are reported to be affected. Residents have shared that both men and women in these villages have experienced sudden and severe hair loss.
Once the hair starts falling, it continues until complete baldness occurs within seven days.
Indian media has also shown footage of affected individuals with visibly thinning hair, further intensifying fear and concern among the locals.
The medical experts are currently unable to identify the exact cause of the disease. However, the specialists visited the affected villages, collected the samples of hair and skin from the patients for analysis.
The preliminary investigations suggested that water contamination might be a possible reason for the sudden hair loss, according to health experts.
