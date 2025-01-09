Open Menu

Mysterious Disease Causing Rapid Hair Loss, Baldness Alarms India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:25 PM

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

Many people in three villages of Maharashtra complain about hair fall and baldness

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) A mysterious disease hit India which caused rapid hair and also baldness within few days, the local media reported on Thursday.

The mysterious disease alarmed the India.

According to Indian media reports, over 50 individuals from three villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have been affected by this condition, which caused their hair to fall out rapidly, leaving many bald within a week.

The villages of Borgao, Kalud, and Hingna in Buldhana district are reported to be affected. Residents have shared that both men and women in these villages have experienced sudden and severe hair loss.

Once the hair starts falling, it continues until complete baldness occurs within seven days.

Indian media has also shown footage of affected individuals with visibly thinning hair, further intensifying fear and concern among the locals.

The medical experts are currently unable to identify the exact cause of the disease. However, the specialists visited the affected villages, collected the samples of hair and skin from the patients for analysis.

The preliminary investigations suggested that water contamination might be a possible reason for the sudden hair loss, according to health experts.

Related Topics

India Water Women Media From

Recent Stories

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldne ..

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

5 minutes ago
 Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

14 minutes ago
 SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

15 minutes ago
 Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

21 minutes ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

30 minutes ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

42 minutes ago
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

2 hours ago
 NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract fo ..

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..

2 hours ago
 UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at ..

UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolme ..

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health