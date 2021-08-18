UrduPoint.com

Mysterious Havana Syndrome Reported In US Officials In Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

At least two US officials posted to Germany experienced symptoms associated with the mysterious Havana Syndrome, according to US diplomats who spoke to the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least two US officials posted to Germany experienced symptoms associated with the mysterious Havana Syndrome, according to US diplomats who spoke to the media.

The unnamed officials were left unable to work after developing nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue and insomnia over the course of several months, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The paper said that similar cases were observed in Americans stationed in other European countries. Some victims were allegedly intelligence officials or diplomats dealing with Russia-related issues.

The health issue was first reported by Americans posted to Havana in Cuba in 2016, earning the syndrome its name. It has since been rumored to affect US officials in China, Russia, Austria and even Washington, DC.

