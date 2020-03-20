N. Korea Releases Almost All Foreigners From Quarantine Amid Pandemic - State Media

North Korea has released from quarantine all foreign nationals except for three people, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) North Korea has released from quarantine all foreign nationals except for three people, state-run Korean Central news Agency reported on Friday.

In late January, Pyongyang essentially closed its borders and launched a so-called national emergency quarantine system. The measure has reportedly affected 380 foreign citizens.

According to the state agency, following a thorough medical check-up, COVID-19 testing and the demonstration of no symptoms of the disease, most of the foreign citizens were released.

The agency added that 1,500 and 1,090 people were released from quarantine in the South and North Pyongan provinces, respectively, as well as 1,430 in the Kangwon province.

North Korea has been consistently claiming that it has no confirmed COVID-19 cases despite being sandwiched between South Korea and China, which are among the countries that are hit especially hard by the pandemic.