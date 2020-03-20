UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Releases Almost All Foreigners From Quarantine Amid Pandemic - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

N. Korea Releases Almost All Foreigners From Quarantine Amid Pandemic - State Media

North Korea has released from quarantine all foreign nationals except for three people, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) North Korea has released from quarantine all foreign nationals except for three people, state-run Korean Central news Agency reported on Friday.

In late January, Pyongyang essentially closed its borders and launched a so-called national emergency quarantine system. The measure has reportedly affected 380 foreign citizens.

According to the state agency, following a thorough medical check-up, COVID-19 testing and the demonstration of no symptoms of the disease, most of the foreign citizens were released.

The agency added that 1,500 and 1,090 people were released from quarantine in the South and North Pyongan provinces, respectively, as well as 1,430 in the Kangwon province.

North Korea has been consistently claiming that it has no confirmed COVID-19 cases despite being sandwiched between South Korea and China, which are among the countries that are hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Related Topics

China Pyongyang South Korea North Korea January All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tunisian President on Ind ..

11 minutes ago

Twitter Blocks Accounts of Venezuelan Vice-Preside ..

5 minutes ago

IHC orders to release prisoners involved in petty ..

42 minutes ago

PM directs to open Chaman-Spinboldak border immedi ..

49 minutes ago

CONMEBOL Asks FIFA to Postpone Start of 2022 World ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan advises its citizens abroad to avoid non- ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.