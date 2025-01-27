NA body urges to implement health sector reforms

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday urged to implement health sector reforms to transform the country's healthcare landscape

The meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening health regulations, tackling critical health crises and improving healthcare delivery across the country.

With health issues at the forefront of national discourse, the meeting represented a pivotal moment in shaping the future of Pakistan's healthcare system.

From enhancing the legislative framework for health councils to addressing pressing public health concerns such as HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, the committee’s actions are poised to have far-reaching impacts.

The committee reviewed the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA.

The committee recognized the importance of ensuring clarity in the formulation of rules and regulations, particularly regarding the autonomy of the PN&MC. A legal clarification is still awaited on this matter.

The committee discussed The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, MNA, both of which aim to reform and strengthen the medical regulatory framework.

With ongoing consultations with medical councils and stakeholders, the bills are expected to receive the final input once legal reviews are completed.

The committee reviewed The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved by Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA.

The committee directed the Pakistan Pharmacy Council of Pakistan to provide comparative analysis of a similar Bill passed by the Senate of Pakistan.

The aim is to harmonize the bills and address key concerns regarding the regulation of pharmacies and the council’s composition.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing Pakistan's growing HIV/AIDS crisis, with over 13,000 new cases reported in 2024.

The committee acknowledged the expanded screening and testing services provided by the Common Management Unit (CMU) and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen diagnostic and preventive measures.

The rise in HIV cases, especially in high-burden districts was noted, with direction for enhanced monitoring, awareness campaigns and a stronger response to address transmission through high-risk activities.

The committee called for improvements in malaria prevention and the scaling up of TB diagnostics in the country.

There was a recognition that while TB treatment has a high success rate, the challenge remains in diagnosing and identifying new cases, with 300,000 individuals missing diagnosis every year.

A focus on digital diagnostic tools, including 148 digital X-ray machines in high-burden districts, was highlighted as a promising solution.

The restructuring and upgrading of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was also discussed.

With over 115 consultant-level vacancies at PIMS, the committee called for urgent recruitment to fill these positions and improve service delivery.

The committee also discussed the ongoing recruitment process at PIMS, the first in 23 years since the last one in 2013.

The meeting was informed that PIMS has been operating with a significant shortage of medical staff and doctors in the interim.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, Mr. Nisar Ahmed (via zoom), Ms. Aliya Kamran, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Dr. Shaista Khan, Shahram Khan, Ms. Farukh Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan.

The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath also attended the meeting along with senior officials of the Ministry of Health and its attached departments.