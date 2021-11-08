UrduPoint.com

Namibia Officially Launches "Trusted Travel System" For COVID-19 Tests, Vaccination

Namibia on Monday officially launched the African Union and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Trusted Travel System for the verification of COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates

The Trusted Travel System offers an online digital platform for the verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results from a network of participating COVID-19 testing laboratories, port health authorities and transport industries, Namibian Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said at the launch.

"It is recognized that paper-based systems for the verification of COVID-19 results have proven to be cumbersome and slow," he said. "The paper-based verification processes have proven to be ineffective in ascertaining and determining the legitimacy and authenticity of test result certificates, hence the need for a system that ensures robustness, speedy execution and improved analytics across the verification continuum."

