Namibia registers highest daily death toll from COVID-19

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Namibia on Wednesday recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily count since the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the 32 cases were recorded from three of regions in the country.

"None of the persons, whose death was announced today, has been vaccinated. This should serve as a wake-up call to those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Vaccination protects you from acquiring infection," Shangula said.

Namibia has so far recorded 1,040 COVID-19 deaths and 67,021 positive cases.