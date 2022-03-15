UrduPoint.com

Namibia Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 05:36 PM

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Wearing of masks in public places will no longer be mandatory in Namibia, President Hage Geingob said during the 41st COVID-19 briefing on the national response measures Tuesday.

"Wearing of masks in public places is no longer mandatory. However, people who are in close settings, such as public transport, indoor public meetings are encouraged to wear masks. The physical distance of no less than 1 meter must be maintained between persons at all times." Geingob also increased the size of public gathering from 500 to 1000, while fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at Namibian points of entry, but are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card at Point of Entry, said Geingob.

Namibia's recovery rate from COVID-19 now stands at 97 percent, with a case fatality rate of 2.5 percent, while statistics indicated that the active cases stood at 222 on Monday.

The current regulations are due to expire on Wednesday and new regulations will come into force from midnight for a period of 30 days until April 15.

