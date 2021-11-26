UrduPoint.com

Namibia Requires Trusted Travel, Global Haven System Verification For Entry And Exit To Battle COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Namibia requires Trusted Travel, Global Haven system verification for entry and exit to battle COVID-19

Namibian health authorities on Thursday said that only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the Trusted Travel platform or verified on the Global Haven system will be valid for exit from or entry into Namibia at all points of entry as of Jan. 15, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Namibian health authorities on Thursday said that only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the Trusted travel platform or verified on the Global Haven system will be valid for exit from or entry into Namibia at all points of entry as of Jan. 15, 2022.

The Trusted Travel Platform was officially launched in Namibia on Nov. 8, for verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results.

Namibia's Health and Social Services Ministry Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said that the transition period for the Trusted Travel Platform has been extended from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022, to allow for a smooth transition, especially given many anticipated travels during the festive season.

Initially, the Namibian authorities had stated that it will become mandatory to have all traveler's PCR results entered on the system by Dec. 1, 2021.

Related Topics

Namibia All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

51 seconds ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

53 seconds ago
 WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid v ..

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid variant

55 seconds ago
 65 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers ..

65 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers in peshawar

57 seconds ago
 Dubai hosts world’s largest run as 146,000 parti ..

Dubai hosts world’s largest run as 146,000 participants join Dubai Run on Shei ..

21 minutes ago
 19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.