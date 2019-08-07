UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Nano-medicine, Current Scenario And Future Perspectives" Seminar At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:14 AM

Nanotechnology is considered as an emerging technology due to creating new innovative products with completely new characteristics and functions with marvelous potential in healthcare

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Nanotechnology is considered as an emerging technology due to creating new innovative products with completely new characteristics and functions with marvelous potential in healthcare.

This was stated by former Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS, Muhammad Nawaz while chairing the inaugural session of a seminar on "Nano-medicine; current scenario and future perspectives" arranged by Institute of Pharmacy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Center for Advanced Studies, UAF on Tuesday.

Dr Nawaz said that importance of nano-medicine cannot be ignored in achieving healthcare goals. He said that nano-medicine includes a wide range of applications such as biosensors, tissue engineering, diagnostic devices, and many others.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that nanomedicine is an emerging trend in the field of medicines.

Dr Faqir Muhammad, lecturer of UAF said that the event is meant to sensitize the public about the nanomedicine.

Related Topics

Technology University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

2 minutes ago

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

1 hour ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

48 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

48 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

48 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.