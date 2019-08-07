"Nano-medicine, Current Scenario And Future Perspectives" Seminar At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Nanotechnology is considered as an emerging technology due to creating new innovative products with completely new characteristics and functions with marvelous potential in healthcare

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Nanotechnology is considered as an emerging technology due to creating new innovative products with completely new characteristics and functions with marvelous potential in healthcare.

This was stated by former Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS, Muhammad Nawaz while chairing the inaugural session of a seminar on "Nano-medicine; current scenario and future perspectives" arranged by Institute of Pharmacy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Center for Advanced Studies, UAF on Tuesday.

Dr Nawaz said that importance of nano-medicine cannot be ignored in achieving healthcare goals. He said that nano-medicine includes a wide range of applications such as biosensors, tissue engineering, diagnostic devices, and many others.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that nanomedicine is an emerging trend in the field of medicines.

Dr Faqir Muhammad, lecturer of UAF said that the event is meant to sensitize the public about the nanomedicine.