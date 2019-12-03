UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Directs To Issue Notices On Violation Of Medicine Price Policy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:05 PM

National Assembly sub-standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday directed the ministry concerned to issue notices to pharmaceutical companies on sale of medicines with increased prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly sub-standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday directed the ministry concerned to issue notices to pharmaceutical companies on sale of medicines with increased prices.

The committee which met here in the convenership of Dr Nasir, observed that prices of several medicines are high which is clear violation of medicine price policy and asked the officials of Drug Regulatory authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to take notice of this issue.

MNA Ramesh Lal said that due to high prices of medicines the poor cannot even imagine buying medicines. He added the prices of some medicines were increased by more than the limit permitted by drug pricing policy.

He questioned why the DRAP is not taking action against such pharmaceutical companies to give relief to poor people of the country.

He added the price of vaccine is also high as compared with the neighboring countries.

Officials from DRAP informed the committee that 15 pharmaceutical companies have moved to the court against government's policy to decrease the prices of medicines. They added these companies got stay-order from the Sindh High Court.

They accepted that prices of generic medicines are high in the country as compared with the neighboring countries. However they said that the DRAP has continued its operation against those who are selling medicines on high rates.

The officials informed that there is a procedure to obtain licences for new medicines besides the structure and financing of the authority.

They said that the laboratory testing and post-marketing surveillance of medicines are DRAP's responsibility.

