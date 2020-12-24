UrduPoint.com
National COVID-19 Positivity Ratio Records 6.07 Percent, 2,361 Patients Critical

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

National COVID-19 positivity ratio records 6.07 percent, 2,361 patients critical

The national COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.07 percent where as 2,361 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The national COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.07 percent where as 2,361 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.� The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 12.45 percent followed by Peshawar 10.96 percent and Abbottabad 7.81percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).� The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 6.17 percent, Balochistan 5.64 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.54 percent,� Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.

08 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.46 percent, Punjab 4.49 percent and Sindh had 7.88 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 7.29 percent, Rawalpindi had 6.46 percent, Faisalabad 2.7 percent and Multan 3.24 percent and Gujranwala had 5.62 percent.�In Sindh, Karachi had 12.45 percent, Hyderabad 6.4 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 10.96 percent, Abbotabad 7.81 percent and Swat had 1.49 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 2.99 percent, in ICT 5.08 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 5.36 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 4.83 percent and Gilgit Baltistan had 2.48 percent positivity ratio of Coronavirus.

