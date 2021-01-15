UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID-19 Positivity Surges At 5.99 Percent; 2,294 Patients Critical

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

National COVID-19 positivity surges at 5.99 percent; 2,294 patients critical

The National COVID-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 5.99 percent where 2,294 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The National COVID-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 5.99 percent where 2,294 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 15.97 percent followed by Peshawar 13.62 percent and Mirpur 11.49 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 7.36 percent, Balochistan 4.75 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2.43 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.55 percent, Punjab 4.49 percent and Sindh had 9.49 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 6.69 percent, Rawalpindi had 4.

04 percent, Faisalabad 2.52 percent, Multan 4.25 percent, Bahawalpur 5.26 percent and Gujranwala 1.27 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 15.97 percent, Hyderabad 8.01 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 13.62 percent, Swat 3.65 and Abbotabad 3.45 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.87 percent, in ICT 2.43 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur 11.49 percent and Muzaffarabad had 5.56 positivity ratio.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 10,863 deaths were recorded with prevailing Case Fatality Rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.14 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males with 77.6 percent over the age of 50-year.

Around 74 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Died Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afridi talks about tradition of differences in Pak ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

49 seconds ago

Zimbabwe records highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

52 seconds ago

Georgia reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago

Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 34, topple ..

5 minutes ago

French Dakar Rally rider dies from injuries after ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.