National COVID-19 positivity surges at 6.35 percent; 2,285 patients critical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The national COVID-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 6.35 percent where 2,285 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID-19 patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 17.06 percent followed by Peshawar 12.59 percent and Hyderabad 10.95 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 6.39 percent, Balochistan 2.8 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.

28 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.45 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.5 percent, Punjab 4.57 percent and Sindh had 10.15 percent.

It also mentioned the province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 8.12 percent, Rawalpindi had 3.29 percent, Faisalabad 4.08 percent and Multan 4.03 percent, Bahawalpur 4.47 percent and Gujranwala had 2.19 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 17.06 percent, Hyderabad 10.95 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 12.59 percent, Swat 2.51 and Abbotabad 5.62 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.56 percent, in ICT 3.45 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 6.1 percent, Muzaffarabad 6.35 percent positivity ratio and GB had 1.82 percent.