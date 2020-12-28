National COVID positivity inches up at 6.13 percent; 2,263 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded 6.13 percent where 2,263 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded 6.13 percent where 2,263 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 15.95 percent followed by Karachi 14.81 percent and Hyderabad 14.47 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 12.54 percent, Balochistan 2.71 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.

94 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.16 percent, Punjab 4.06 percent and Sindh had 8.61 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.16 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 6.17 percent, Faisalabad 5.14 percent and Multan 5.42 percent and Gujranwala had 3.57 percent positivity ratio.

In Sindh, Karachi had 14.81 percent, Hyderabad 14.47 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 6.47 percent, Abbotabad 15.95 percent and Swat had 4.08 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.43 percent, in ICT 5.94 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 7.32 percent positivity ratio followed by Muzaffarabad 6.98 percent.