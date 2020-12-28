UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Inches Up At 6.13 Percent; 2,263 Patients Critical

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:13 PM

National COVID positivity inches up at 6.13 percent; 2,263 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded 6.13 percent where 2,263 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded 6.13 percent where 2,263 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 15.95 percent followed by Karachi 14.81 percent and Hyderabad 14.47 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 12.54 percent, Balochistan 2.71 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.

94 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.16 percent, Punjab 4.06 percent and Sindh had 8.61 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.16 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 6.17 percent, Faisalabad 5.14 percent and Multan 5.42 percent and Gujranwala had 3.57 percent positivity ratio.

In Sindh, Karachi had 14.81 percent, Hyderabad 14.47 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 6.47 percent, Abbotabad 15.95 percent and Swat had 4.08 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 1.43 percent, in ICT 5.94 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 7.32 percent positivity ratio followed by Muzaffarabad 6.98 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

3 minutes ago

Reuters news agency condemns arrest of cameraman i ..

3 minutes ago

Police recover 1,400 grams hashish in bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Haitian Prime Minister Hails Police for Neutralizi ..

3 minutes ago

China adds 119 drugs to medicare reimbursement lis ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Drone Fired Guided Missiles for First Time ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.