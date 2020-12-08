UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Inches Up At 8.58 Percent; 2,486 Patients Critical

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:52 PM

National COVID positivity inches up at 8.58 percent; 2,486 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday continued to rise as it was recorded 8.58 percent where 2,486 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday continued to rise as it was recorded 8.58 percent where 2,486 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.80 percent followed by Mirpur 18.31 percent and Muzaffarabad 16 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.77 percent, Balochistan 8.68 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.78 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.88 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.67 percent, Punjab four percent and Sindh had 13.87 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.98 percent, Rawalpindi 8.51 percent, Faisalabad 3.73 percent, Multan 2.38 percent and Gujranwala 0.24 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.80 percent, Hyderabad 9.15 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 14.91 percent, Abbotabad 4.04 percent and Swat had 13.35 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.81 percent, in ICT 4.88 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 18.31 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 16 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 4.44 percent.

As many as 305 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 86 in Lahore followed by 42 patients in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 76 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan. There were 37 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir one patient was on ventilator in Muzaffarabad and no patient was on ventilator in Mirpur.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says two water dams to be built for Pakistan af ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom May Unfreeze Projects in Algeria ..

4 minutes ago

Six outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

4 minutes ago

Pakistan in Talks With China, Russia to Procure CO ..

12 minutes ago

French Defense Minister Discusses European Securit ..

12 minutes ago

Second US judge blocks Trump's TikTok ban

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.