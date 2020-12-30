UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Reaches 5.92 Percent; 2,219 Patients Critical

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:28 PM

National COVID positivity reaches 5.92 percent; 2,219 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded 5.92 percent where 2,219 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded 5.92 percent where 2,219 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 13.84 percent followed by Hyderabad with 8.79 percent and Swat 7.89 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 2.14 percent, Balochistan 4.95 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.98 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.87 percent, Punjab 4.44 percent and Sindh had 8.40 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 6.12 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 4.90 percent, Faisalabad 4.21 percent and Multan 4.85 percent positivity ratio.

In Sindh, Karachi had 13.84 percent, Hyderabad 8.79 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 7.21 percent, and Swat had 7.89 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 3.94 percent, in ICT 3.98 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, the positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad had 1.79 percent.

According to Mortality Analysis the current mortality ratio was observed n=10047, while the current fatality rate was recorded as 2.1 against 2.18 percent globally.

The mortality rate as per gender, 70 percent males, 77.5 percent over the age of 50 years, 73 percent had chronic comorbidities and 91 percent of deceased remained hospitalized.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Hyderabad Rawalpindi Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

11 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

19 minutes ago

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

31 minutes ago

US Nurse Tests Positive for COVD-19 One Week After ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian Prime Minister Expresses Support to Victi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.