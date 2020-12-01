National COVID positivity soars at 6 percent; 2,165 patients critical

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 6 percent where 2,165 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur which was 20.62 percent followed by Peshawar 19.58 percent and Hyderabad 19.03 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 14.5 percent, Balochistan 9.4 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.6 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3.8 percent, Punjab 3.5 percent and Sindh had 10.1 percent positivity ratio.

Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 3.19 percent, Rawalpindi 9.27 percent, Faisalabad 9.25 percent, Multan 10.66 percent and Gujranwala 0.38 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 13.86 percent, Hyderabad 19.03 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 19.58 percent, Abbotabad 11.21 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 10.

76 percent, in ICT 4.32 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 20.62 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 4.13 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 4.62 percent.

As many as 282 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 63 in Lahore followed by 41 patients in Multan, 26 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 62 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 39 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and GB. There were 45 patients on ventilators in the ICT whereas in the AJK there were two patients on ventilators in Muzaffarabad and no patient was on ventilator in Mirpur.

Around 2,165 Coronavirus patients were critical across the country where the maximum number of critical patients were in Sindh 696 followed by KP 470, Punjab 467, ICT 323, AJK 28, Baluchistan 17 and GB had three critical COVID patients under treatment.