UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Spikes At 7.59 Percent; 2,441 Patients Critical

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:26 PM

National COVID positivity spikes at 7.59 percent; 2,441 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday continued to surge as it was recorded 7.59 percent where 2,441 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday continued to surge as it was recorded 7.59 percent where 2,441 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbotabad which was 17.57 percent followed by Rawalpindi 15.26 percent and Karachi 14.31 percent and Hyderabad had 12.13 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.24 percent, Balochistan 10.46 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 3.92 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.27 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 9.68 percent, Punjab 4.15 percent and Sindh had 10.74 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown. It indicated that in Punjab, Lahore had 6.5 percent, Rawalpindi 15.26 percent, Faisalabad 2.

07 percent, Multan 2.06 percent and Gujranwala 0.44 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 14.31 percent, Hyderabad 12.13 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 10.63 percent, Abbotabad 17.57 percent and Swat had 4.31 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 6.42 percent, in ICT 5.27 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 5.77 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 10.61 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 5.10 percent.

As many as 309 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab, Lahore have maximum patients on ventilators figuring it to 84 followed by 45 in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 73 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 45 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan. There were 39 patients on ventilators in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers New Single-Day Record of 28,782 C ..

5 minutes ago

New body of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan takes oat ..

5 minutes ago

California Certifies US Election Result Giving Bid ..

5 minutes ago

No protest will be there if PTI announces to step ..

24 minutes ago

3,119 new coronavirus cases reported; 44 deaths in ..

19 minutes ago

Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow o ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.