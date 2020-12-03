National COVID positivity spikes at 8.16 percent; 2,469 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 8.16 percent where 2,469 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 8.16 percent where 2,469 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 20.12 percent followed by Hyderabad 18.43 percent and Abbottabad 14.53 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.9 percent, Balochistan 12.5 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4.7 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 6.6 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.6 percent, Punjab 4.2 percent and Sindh had 14.1 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahorehad5.69 percent, Rawalpindi 4.95 percent, and Faisalabad 6.81 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 20.12 percent, Hyderabad 18.43 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 9.17 percent, Abbotabad 14.53 percent and Swat had 7.

32 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 9.91 percent, in ICT 6.61 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 10.57 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 11.48 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 4.76 percent.

As many as 301 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 80 in Lahore followed by 40 patients in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 75 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 41 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and GB. There were 40 patients on ventilators in the ICT whereas in the AJK there were two patients on ventilators in Muzaffarabad and no patient was on ventilator in Mirpur.

Around 2,165 Coronavirus patients were critical across the country where the maximum number of critical patients were in Sindh 696 followed by KP 470, Punjab 467, ICT 323, AJK 28, Baluchistan 17 and GB had three critical COVID patients under treatment.