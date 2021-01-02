UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Surges At 5.81 Percent; 2,264 Patients Critical

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:03 PM

National COVID positivity surges at 5.81 percent; 2,264 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday was recorded 5.81 percent where 2,264 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday was recorded 5.81 percent where 2,264 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 15.77 percent followed by Peshawar 15.54 percent and Mirpur 9.26 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 8.52 percent, Balochistan 3.82 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.41 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.39 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.38 percent, Punjab 4.7 percent and Sindh had 8.1 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 8.

1 percent, Rawalpindi had 3.45 percent, Faisalabad 2.3 percent and Multan 0.96 percent and Gujranwala had 3.17.

In Sindh, Karachi had 15.77 percent, Hyderabad 7.54 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 15.54 percent, Swat 2.84 and Abbotabad 7.72 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 2.39 percent, in ICT 3.39 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 9.26 percent and Muzaffarabad had 7.69 positivity ratio.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 10,258 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.18 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Died Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

6 minutes ago

US Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boat Fr ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan to announce mega uplift package for ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 43 more lives, 733 new cases repor ..

3 minutes ago

Mass rave in France breaks up amid virus fears

12 minutes ago

Medics warn of coronavirus 'catastrophe' in Lebano ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.