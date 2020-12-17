UrduPoint.com
National COVID Positivity Surges At 6.3 Percent; 2,505 Patients Critical

Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.3 percent where 2,505 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded 6.3 percent where 2,505 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 16.59 percent followed by Peshawar 13.34 percent and Mirpur 9.4 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.6 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 10.6 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.71 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 5.36 percent, Faisalabad 4.27 percent and Multan 3.74 percent and Gujranwala had 0.42 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 16.59 percent, Hyderabad 8.71 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 13.34 percent, Abbotabad 8.25 percent and Swat had 5.88 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.76 percent, in ICT 3.61 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 9.4 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.92 percent and GB had 3.17 percent.

The update aslo showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,080 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2.02 percent against the global death rate of 2.22 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.

