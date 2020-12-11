National COVID positivity surges at 7.15 percent; 2,538 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded 7.15 percent where 2,538 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded 7.15 percent where 2,538 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 18.43 percent followed by Mirpur 14.29 percent and Peshawar 11.68 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 7.74 percent, Balochistan 12.85 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.22 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.81 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.1 percent, Punjab 3.89 percent and Sindh had 12.27 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Rawalpindi had 6.75 percent, Lahore 5.36 percent, Faisalabad 4.18 percent, Multan 2.

57 percent and Gujranwala 1.28 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 18.43 percent, Hyderabad 6.47 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 11.68 percent, Abbotabad 7.8 percent and Swat had 7.25 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 8.19 percent, in ICT 4.81 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 14.29 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 8.29 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 2.13 percent.

The Mortality Analysis mentioned that overall 8,653 deaths occurred due to COVID-19 where the current Fatality Rate was recorded 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.25 percent.

It added that out of the total deaths 71 percent were males whereas those perished had 76 percent over the age of 50-year with 72 percent of the overall deceased had chronic comorbidities (meaning having other disease prior to contracting coronavirus).

The Analysis highlighted that around 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized where 58 percent of the hospitalized patients remained on ventilator.