UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Surges At 7.78 Percent; 2,498 Patients Critical

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

National COVID positivity surges at 7.78 percent; 2,498 patients critical

The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday recorded 7.78 percent where 2,498 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday recorded 7.78 percent where 2,498 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.80 percent followed by Hyderabad 19.03 percent, Mirpur 13.16 percent and Rawalpindi 13.03 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.8 percent, Balochistan 6.5 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 3.7 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 6.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 10.6 percent, Punjab 3.9 percent and Sindh had 13.1 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Rawalpindi had 13.03 percent, Faisalabad 3.15 percent, Multan 2.01 percent and Gujranwala 0.24 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.

80 percent, Hyderabad 19.03 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 13.02 percent, Abbottabad 11.82 percent and Swat had 4.23 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.15 percent, in ICT 6.28 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 13.16 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 5.45 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 2.94 percent.

The COVID update by NCOC also highlighted Mortality Analysis as the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 8,547 since the contagion outbreak.

It added that the current Fatality Rate was 2 percent against2.28 percent of global mortality ratio.

Moreover, out of the total deaths 71 percent were males whereas 76 percent of the deceased were overtheage of 50 years.

It was pertinent to mention as the Mortality Analysis highlighted that most importantly 72 percent had chronic comorbidities (meaning by that those with other diseases are more likely to be effected by this virus).

Around 91 percent of the deceased had remained hospitalized whereas 58 percent of the hospitalized COVID patients remained on ventilator, it said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

20 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

48 minutes ago

WPC 16-days activism campaign against women violen ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts development, beautification work in cap ..

3 minutes ago

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportu ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal commercial activities in residential areas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.