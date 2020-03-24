National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provides medical equipment to doctors, health workers

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday dispatched self protecting medical equipment to doctors and health workers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday dispatched self protecting medical equipment to doctors and health workers across the country.

Spokesperson NDMA said in the initial phase, protective equipment was being provided to various government departments and hospitals across Pakistan during the past 24 hours.

The medical items supplied comprised of face masks, including N95 masks, protective suits, thermal guns and safety gloves.

In addition, surgical caps, cotton rolls, dettols and face shields have also been sent, he added.

"This equipment is essential for the protection of doctors and other staff at hospitals," he noted.

Around141 Pakistani passengers stranded in Dubai and Doha arrived in Pakistan last night. The passengers were sent to their houses after the screening.

However, no symptoms of coronavirus were found in any of these passengers, he confirmed.