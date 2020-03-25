UrduPoint.com
National Institute Health (NIH) Clears 17 Suspected Coronavirus Patients Of Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

National Institute Health (NIH) cleared 17 suspected patients of coronavirus who were admitted in the isolation ward of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :National Institute Health (NIH) cleared 17 suspected patients of coronavirus who were admitted in the isolation ward of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

AMC spokesperson Ambar Javed told media that 28 suspected patients of corona virus were admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital and their blood samples were sent to NIH Islamabad for analysis. The results of 17 patients were declared negative while the rest of the 11 results are awaited, adding she said.

Ambar Javed disclosed that up till now no report of suspected coronavirus cases in AMC has become positive.

For the eradication of coronavirus in Abbottabad on the directives of district administration Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASCA) has started making hand washing stands at various places of Abbottabad city.

The hand washing stands would be installed on all major chowks and streets of the city where people can wash hands with soap. WASCA also directed people to keep clean and wash hands regularly with soap.

