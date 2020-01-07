National Institute of Health arranges training on cross border disease transmission

(@FahadShabbir)

National Institute of Health (NIH) has arranged a series of training workshops for strengthening and capacity building of employees deployed at trains, airports, ground borders and seaport across the country in preventing cross border disease transmission

The series of training workshop was organized across Pakistan including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gwadar. Around 200 staff working at different points of entry in Pakistan were trained in this series of training at different cities, said a press release.� Under Directorate of Central Health Establishment, these sessions were arranged to increase competence and capacity for managing public health risk and threats at airports, ground border crossings and sea ports, including risk assessment, risk management and crisis communication.

During a training session conducted, Executive Director NIH, Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram said NIH was continued to provide support in capacity building of government institutions engaged in public health and disease prevention across Pakistan.

� Being leading agency in public health surveillance and response at national level, NIH was providing full support to all government institutions and providing its best technical facilitation in capacity building of the national departments, he said. Points of entry were established in Pakistan at different airports, ground crossing Borders, and sea ports, with designated offices and staff authorized to monitor, examine the disease and infectious agents (biological, radiological, chemical) and to respond them as front-line responders.

The aim of this series of training was to empower the points of entry staff about advance techniques and skills to protect the health of travellers and general public of Pakistan from any disease risk from foreign countries.

The participants were also empowered in use of restrictive means necessary to prevent the spread of a contagions or possibly contagious disease from other countries to Pakistan.