National Institute Of Health (NIH) Confirms Two New Polio Cases In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:56 PM

National Institute of Health (NIH) confirms two new polio cases in KP

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to the details, wild polio virus has been separated from stool sample of 14 months old boy, resident of UC Pai, Tank district and nine months old boy resident of Bakhmal Ahmed Zai, Tehsil Sarai Norang, Lakki Marwat district.

Both children were zero dose for essential immunization and their status for polio vaccination is under vaccination.

"It is a matter of serious concern that polio continues to disable our children despite the fact that government is making every effort to ensure timely administration of anti-polio vaccine to the children at their doorsteps", said Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit.

He said that polio vaccine was completely safe, adding that the entire world including Muslim countries has eradicated polio using the same vaccine.

Abdul Basit said that parents should not pay attention to anti-polio propaganda and protect their children from permanent disability by administering anti-polio drops to their kids.

