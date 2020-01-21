National Institute of Health starts trainings on infection prevention

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday started series of trainings on Infection prevention and control for doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff and housekeeping personnel of federal government hospitals.

This training series will benefit, five major federal government hospitals including National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, Federal Government Hospital (FGH) and Capital Hospital of Islamabad.

Around 500 healthcare staff working at different hospitals in federal territory will be trained under this initiative. This series of training started from first week of January 2020 and will be completed by the end of February 2020.� During inaugural session of the training for the staff of NIRM, the Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Prof. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that NIH was providing its full support to strengthen national healthcare institutions and the capacity of staff for best practices in the field of the public health.

By internalizing the advanced skills and knowledge of infection prevention and control, we will not only save ourselves but also hundreds of the lives, he said. He assured that the NIH will continue its technical support to all institutions for furtherance of public health objectives in Pakistan.The goal of this training program was to expand the infection control knowledge of all health care personnel working in hospital settings. Prior to these training workshops, NIH conducted proper need assessment of the hospitals and developed the plan and curriculum for the different portfolios of the staff, separately.

In the first session, the staff of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) have been successfully trained in two training sessions from January 8 to January 17. The remaining training sessions shall be launched as per plan.