UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Institute Of Health Starts Trainings On Infection Prevention

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:23 PM

National Institute of Health starts trainings on infection prevention

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday started series of trainings on Infection prevention and control for doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff and housekeeping personnel of federal government hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday started series of trainings on Infection prevention and control for doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff and housekeeping personnel of federal government hospitals.

This training series will benefit, five major federal government hospitals including National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, Federal Government Hospital (FGH) and Capital Hospital of Islamabad.

Around 500 healthcare staff working at different hospitals in federal territory will be trained under this initiative. This series of training started from first week of January 2020 and will be completed by the end of February 2020.� During inaugural session of the training for the staff of NIRM, the Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Prof. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that NIH was providing its full support to strengthen national healthcare institutions and the capacity of staff for best practices in the field of the public health.

By internalizing the advanced skills and knowledge of infection prevention and control, we will not only save ourselves but also hundreds of the lives, he said. He assured that the NIH will continue its technical support to all institutions for furtherance of public health objectives in Pakistan.The goal of this training program was to expand the infection control knowledge of all health care personnel working in hospital settings. Prior to these training workshops, NIH conducted proper need assessment of the hospitals and developed the plan and curriculum for the different portfolios of the staff, separately.

In the first session, the staff of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) have been successfully trained in two training sessions from January 8 to January 17. The remaining training sessions shall be launched as per plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad January February 2020 All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

41 minutes ago

Wheat, flour shortage in Punjab was pre-planned: M ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Upper House's Constitution Committee Backs ..

3 minutes ago

De Kock named South Africa one-day captain

3 minutes ago

Punjab University issues BA/BSc admission schedule ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.