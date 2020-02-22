- Home
National Medicine Policy To Be Announced Soon: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon announce national medicine policy.
He said wide ranging reforms were being introduced in Drug Regulatory Authority, a private news channel reported.
He said the authority was determined to ensure quality of medicines and it was continuing crackdown against unregistered and spurious medicines.