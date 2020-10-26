National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till November 1.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178600 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments of such districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and will administer OPV to children.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people to come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering polio drops to their children.