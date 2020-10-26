UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:31 PM

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till November 1

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till November 1.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178600 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments of such districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and will administer OPV to children.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people to come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur November

Recent Stories

Justice Chauhan issues judgement in Saleem Malik h ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS holds meeting of fish industry stakeholders

12 minutes ago

US election: Apart from opinion polls, ‘October ..

20 minutes ago

S. Korea to continue flu vaccination program despi ..

3 minutes ago

True daily virus case numbers likely at 100,000 in ..

3 minutes ago

Search for Crew Enters 2nd Day After Russian Tanke ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.