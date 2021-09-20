UrduPoint.com

National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Distts Of Larkana Region

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

National Polio campaign starts in five distts of Larkana Region

Six days National Polio Vaccination Campaign for polio eradication started in Larkana Division on Monday to make Pakistan a polio free country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Six days National Polio Vaccination Campaign for polio eradication started in Larkana Division on Monday to make Pakistan a polio free country.

The campaign will cover Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto September 26, 2021.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and vitamin A to the 1178360 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and vitamin A to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who would visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur September

Recent Stories

Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of ..

Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of calling off Pakistan tour

3 minutes ago
 Chechnya strongman Kadyrov wins 99 percent of vote ..

Chechnya strongman Kadyrov wins 99 percent of vote

3 minutes ago
 Middlesex University Dubai joins Dubai Future Foun ..

Middlesex University Dubai joins Dubai Future Foundation’s University Entrepre ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not play home series abroad, PCB res ..

Pakistan will not play home series abroad, PCB responds to NZC’s offer

22 minutes ago
 IAEA to Hold First International Conference on Nuc ..

IAEA to Hold First International Conference on Nuclear Law in 2022 - Grossi

17 minutes ago
 Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule aban ..

Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule abandoned Pakistan series

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.