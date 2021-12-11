National polio immunization campaign from Dec 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal here on Saturday reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements to make the district polio free

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal here on Saturday reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements to make the district polio free.

He said that national anti-polio campaign would begin from December 14 to 17 in the district, for which a coordinated action plan had been embarked upon to to ensure 100 per cent coverage.

During the campaign, more than 500,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio, while children between the ages of six months to five years would also be given vitamin-A dose, he added.

The DC said that tor the success of campaign 1,882 mobiles teams, 131 fixed teams, 74 transmit teams had been formed, in addition to 117 supervisors, 4,473 polio workers and 382 area in-charges would also be on duty.

Fayyaz Ahmad appealed to parents to get administered polio drops with vitamin-A to their children during the drive in order to save them from crippling disease.

CEO Health Authority Dr Pervez Iqbal, President of Pakistan Medical Association Dr Muhammad Khalid, Programme Director Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Olakh, WHO Representative Dr Muhammad Asif, DHO Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other officers concerned were present while Assistant Commissioners and Deputy DHOs attended the meeting through video link.