National positivity ratio persistently declines below 4.5 percent: NCOC

The national tally of total COVID-19 active cases on Monday was recorded 63,724 with 2,167 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,312 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of total COVID-19 active cases on Monday was recorded 63,724 with 2,167 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,312 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients died during past 24 hours, 36 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 40 deaths occurred,13 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,840 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.22 percent.

Vents occupied % (4 major areas) Multan 85% Lahore 64% Sargodha 56% Bahawalpur 45% Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas) Swabi 69% Sargodha 56% Multan 55% Bannu 54% The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 56 percent, Bahawalpur 45 percent, Lahore 64 percent and Multan 85 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Bannu 54 percent, Swabi 69 percent, Sargodha 56 percent, and Multan 55 percent.

Around 517 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 51,348 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,117 in Sindh, 18,455 in Punjab, 10,648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,312 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 700 in Balochistan, 270 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 846 in AJK.

Around 1,135,038 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,226,008 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,787, Balochistan 32,769, GB 10,245, ICT 104,242, KP 171,338, Punjab 422,790 and Sindh 450,787.

About 27,246 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,270 people perished in Sindh, 10 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Sunday.

12,407 people died in Punjab with 11 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. Some nine individuals died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,412 people expired in KP, 17 of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 902 individuals died in ICT, 344 people died in Balochistan, 182 infected people perished in GB, and 729 people died in AJK.

A total of 18,903,808 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,065 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.