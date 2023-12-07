National Voters' Day awareness session held in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Election Pakistan Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Larkana on Thursday organized an awareness session in connection with National Voters' Day to raise awareness about the importance of voting and to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote.

National Voters' Day is marked in commemoration of the first general elections of the country which were held on December 7, 1970.

Accordingly National Voters' Day is celebrated every year on this date to highlight the importance of vote and to encourage, especially youth and women to participate in the electoral process.

The awareness session was held at Darbar Hall of DC office Larkana, in which Regional Election Commissioner Larkana region Abdul Rahman Arain was the chief guest occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner, Larkana Region Abdul Rahman Arain said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to register the votes of as many people as possible so that the people can choose representatives of their choice who will solve their problems.

He said that the decision was taken to encourage the citizens for getting them enrolled on voter’s list and to exercise their right of franchise.

He remarked that balloting was not only a requirement for elections but it was the topmost duty of every citizen so every citizen aged above 18 particularly the women would be encouraged to register themselves as voter.

He urged all the youngsters to enroll themselves as voters in the coming days. He also asked them to create awareness in this regard.

Regional Election Commissioner, Larkana Region also urged the youths to get themselves registered as voter and exercise their right of franchise to achieve the objectives of democracy by electing real representatives of people.

District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi and Election Officer( Monitoring) Kashif Inayat Soomro welcomed the guests on the occasion.

They said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is well aware of all its constitutional and legal responsibilities

They also said that we are ready to conduct transparent and peaceful elections.

The ECP officials urged the people not to pay attention to the baseless news regarding the election.

On the occasion, participants of the session also gave various suggestions to make the general elections better and successful.

They said that awareness programs should be organized in rural and urban areas schools, colleges and various institutions so that voters can get more information about the election.

Officials of education, Health, Social Welfare, Information Departments and NGOs attended the awareness session. Besides, the representatives of disabled people and women's organizations also participated.