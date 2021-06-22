National workshop on Molecular PCR based Techniques for Genetic Testing held at UAD

A national workshop on "Molecular PCR based Techniques for Genetic Testing" consisting of different sessions was organized at the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A national workshop on "Molecular PCR based Techniques for Genetic Testing" consisting of different sessions was organized at the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, experts from all over the country were participated in the workshop to share their knowledge on the topic.

Director General of Arid Zone Research Center, Dr. Noman Latif Saddozai was the chief guest of the program, said that such programs provide a chance for the students to interact with the experts of the field to educate themselves regarding the practical knowledge of the field.

In-charge department of Biology from Virtual University Lahore, Dr. Akhtar Ali demonstrated the participants about the Molecular Bases of Genetic Testing, different types of PCR and primer designing and practically involved the students in the process.

Assistant Professor from Gomal University Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Khan briefed the participants about RT PCR and molecular diagnosis while Asst: Prof. Dr. Jabbar Khan educated the audience on the consanguinity, driving force behind HbS beta Thalassemia.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan, Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) appreciated the efforts of the organizers and said that practical learning is something that makes you able to understand the complexities of an issue and work to ease them.

Organizer of the program Lecturer Forestry Department, Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees thanked the participants and guests for their presence in the workshop.

The Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the guests and distributed certificates among the participants at the end of the program.