Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

The official sources say over 100,000 trained and dedicated “Sehat muhafiz” are taking part in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th,2023) The first national immunization campaign of the year begins across the country on Monday, to vaccinate children under five years of age against the crippling disease of polio.

On this occasion, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, reducing the virus circulation to only one small part of the country in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the country is quite close to elimination of polio virus.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre Dr. Shahzad Baig said high-risk districts will be top priority during the anti-polio campaign.

In Punjab, a five-day anti-polio campaign began in all districts today, like other parts of the country.

The health authorities have set a target of vaccinating more than 22 million children up to the age of five years.

A total of 84,500 mobile teams, comprising of two lac polio workers are in the field.

The drive will continue till 20th of this month.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three-day anti-polio campaign began in 28 districts on Monday.

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the campaign more than 6 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops.

Around 22,000 teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to vaccinate the children.

Polio teams will also visit bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure security of polio teams in the province.

In Gilgit Baltistan, Coordinator to the Chief Minister Sabir Hussain inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering anti polio drops to children.

During the campaign, 252,000 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

The health department has constituted 1542 polio teams to carry out the drive.

A provincial level control room has been established in the provincial office of EPI.