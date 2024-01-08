Open Menu

Nationwide Anti-Polio Drive Of Varied Duration Begins

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:46 PM

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins  

The Punjab health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as most sensitive cities in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) A nation-wide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins today (Monday) to administer vaccine to children under five years age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of health department will go door to door to administer polio drops.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty three million children will be administered anti-polio drops. The health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as most sensitive cities in this regard.

In Sindh, nearly ten point zero three million children up to the five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during five-day drive.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir over seven hundred thousand childern will be vaccinated during the five-day campaign.

In Balochistan, over two point five million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during week-long polio drive.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred fifty thousand children will be vaccinated during five day campaign.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can contact helpline 1166.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Faisalabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Million

Recent Stories

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

37 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

1 hour ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

1 hour ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From Health