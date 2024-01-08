Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) A nation-wide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins today (Monday) to administer vaccine to children under five years age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of health department will go door to door to administer polio drops.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty three million children will be administered anti-polio drops. The health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as most sensitive cities in this regard.

In Sindh, nearly ten point zero three million children up to the five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during five-day drive.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir over seven hundred thousand childern will be vaccinated during the five-day campaign.

In Balochistan, over two point five million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during week-long polio drive.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred fifty thousand children will be vaccinated during five day campaign.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can contact helpline 1166.