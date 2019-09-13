Nawabshah District Response Committee for prompt measures to check dengue

(@imziishan)

District Response Committee (DRC) on dengue has directed the local government officials to ensure prompt drainage of sewerage water, anti-mosquito spray and preventive measures at water supply ponds to check spread of dengue

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :District Response Committee (DRC) on dengue has directed the local government officials to ensure prompt drainage of sewerage water , anti-mosquito spray and preventive measures at water supply ponds to check spread of dengue

The DRC constituted to ensure coordinated efforts for prevention of dengue disease, in its first meeting presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Sammo on Friday, also stressed upon mass awareness to sensitize public about dengue fever and prevention, said a handout issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information.

Though there was no alarming situation as to dengue, the district administration had adopted preventive measures, the ADC said, adding owners of tyre repair shops and under construction buildings were directed to keep water sources covered and adopt proper measures.

Across the Sindh 1389 patients were diagnosed with dengue and out of them 6 could not survive,Secretary DRC and focal person for Dengue Dr. Asad Ullah Dahri briefed the meeting and told that only 3 persons were diagnosed with the deadly fever in the district and they had recovered after treatment.

A specialized ward had been set up at PMU Hospital for treatment of dengue patients while test kits were also made available at the ward, he said.