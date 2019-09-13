UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawabshah District Response Committee For Prompt Measures To Check Dengue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:35 PM

Nawabshah District Response Committee for prompt measures to check dengue

District Response Committee (DRC) on dengue has directed the local government officials to ensure prompt drainage of sewerage water, anti-mosquito spray and preventive measures at water supply ponds to check spread of dengue

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :District Response Committee (DRC) on dengue has directed the local government officials to ensure prompt drainage of sewerage water, anti-mosquito spray and preventive measures at water supply ponds to check spread of dengue.

The DRC constituted to ensure coordinated efforts for prevention of dengue disease, in its first meeting presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad, Junaid Hameed Sammo on Friday, also stressed upon mass awareness to sensitize public about dengue fever and prevention, said a handout issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information.

Though there was no alarming situation as to dengue, the district administration had adopted preventive measures, the ADC said, adding owners of tyre repair shops and under construction buildings were directed to keep water sources covered and adopt proper measures.

Across the Sindh 1389 patients were diagnosed with dengue and out of them 6 could not survive,Secretary DRC and focal person for Dengue Dr. Asad Ullah Dahri briefed the meeting and told that only 3 persons were diagnosed with the deadly fever in the district and they had recovered after treatment.

A specialized ward had been set up at PMU Hospital for treatment of dengue patients while test kits were also made available at the ward, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Dengue Martyrs Shaheed Water Government

Recent Stories

NAB allowed to grill Khawaja Salman in jail

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Sindh University announces result of B.Sc. (pass) ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister's visit to the AJK capital showed t ..

2 minutes ago

At least 10 dead in Rio hospital blaze

8 minutes ago

Senate body for better coordination between instit ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.