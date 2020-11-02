UrduPoint.com
NCC To Review Measures To Contain Rising Spread Of COVID Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:43 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) would table its recommendation in a meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19, to contain the second wave of corona virus in the country

The meeting of NCC would be held here tomorrow to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar who is also Chairman of NCOC said in a tweet "the NCOC discussed additional measures to control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow".

He also stressed the need to take immediate measures which had the most impact on disease spread, without curtailing economic activity.

