UrduPoint.com

NCHR To Work On Malpractice In Mental Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 03:56 PM

NCHR to work on malpractice in mental health facilities

To initiate effort against malpractice and the lack of regulation in mental health facilities in Pakistan, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with civil society organization 'Taskeen.'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :To initiate effort against malpractice and the lack of regulation in mental health facilities in Pakistan, the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with civil society organization 'Taskeen.' The NCHR and Taskeen will be working together on mental health and human rights, including mental health promotion and advocacy. They plan to work to improve the regulation of mental health services to ensure that patients are protected and their rights are upheld. They will launch a public advocacy campaign to promote mental health and reduce the stigma associated with mental health at community, provincial and national levels. They will also be publishing a report on the state of mental health services and facilities in Pakistan and will provide policy recommendations to lawmakers.

The NCHR recently received a complaint regarding the violation of human rights at a mental health facility. The Commission immediately initiated an investigation, which is still ongoing.

NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha has expressed deep concern about malpractice and the lack of regulation in mental health in Pakistan. "People suffering from ill mental health are already vulnerable, and are then further taken advantage of by unqualified practitioners who then do more harm than good," she said.

Poverty, war, compromised education, ill-health and gender inequality are both a cause and consequence of poor mental health in Pakistan. Estimates show that approximately a quarter of Pakistanis suffer from mental health disorders and over 80 per cent of those remain untreated.

People suffering from mental health conditions are often unable to advocate for themselves or access mental health treatment and services, especially if they are unable to utilize their full mental capacities. Those with mental health conditions are also particularly vulnerable to physical and sexual abuse.

International human rights norms have incorporated mental health as a human rights issue. The annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights explains that those who suffer from invisible disabilities like mental health conditions are also far more likely to suffer from declining physical health. Their life expectancy is 15-20 years less than the general population.

"Pakistan has no comprehensive mental health plan or effective mental health policy," said NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha. "While the provinces have Mental Health Acts, they remain unimplemented. Currently, there is no mental health legislation in Islamabad. Mental health establishments, facilities, and practitioners remain unregulated and unchecked."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Poor Education Civil Society From

Recent Stories

realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photo ..

Realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photography with its Sony IMX766 OI ..

8 minutes ago
 PIA inducts another Airbus-320 in its fleet

PIA inducts another Airbus-320 in its fleet

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Leaders Not Invited to Moscow on Victory D ..

Foreign Leaders Not Invited to Moscow on Victory Day - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Putin's Invitation to G20 Summit: Russi ..

Kremlin on Putin's Invitation to G20 Summit: Russia Will Prepare for Event

3 minutes ago
 Ulema condemn violation of Masjid-e-Nabawi's sanct ..

Ulema condemn violation of Masjid-e-Nabawi's sanctity by political workers

18 minutes ago
 ECP completes delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela f ..

ECP completes delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela for LG polls 2022

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.