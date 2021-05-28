NCOC allows walk-in vaccination for teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to allow walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams.

The center of national effort in fight against Covid-19 took to Twitter to announce the decision regarding vaccination of educators.

The NCOC wrote on its official handle, "To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened." It added that teachers could walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution, Teachers' ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated.

It may be mentioned here that prior to visiting any nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) it was advised to get registered after sending 16-digit CNIC on 1166.

In a separate tweet the NCOC also informed about total Covid vaccine inoculations being carried out across the country in past 24 hours.

There were 284,975 Covid vaccines have been administered on Thursday whereas the total vaccine administered till now were 6,709,848.

Chairman NCOC Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also wrote on his official Twitter handle to announce NCOC meeting decision.

Asad said, "In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus individuals from tomorrow (May 29)."He urged the masses, "So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated."