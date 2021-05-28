UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Allows Walk-in Vaccination For Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

NCOC allows walk-in vaccination for teachers

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to allow walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to allow walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams.

The center of national effort in fight against Covid-19 took to Twitter to announce the decision regarding vaccination of educators.

The NCOC wrote on its official handle, "To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened." It added that teachers could walk-in to any vaccination center with CNIC, stamped letter from head of Institution, Teachers' ID Card, and get themselves vaccinated.

It may be mentioned here that prior to visiting any nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) it was advised to get registered after sending 16-digit CNIC on 1166.

In a separate tweet the NCOC also informed about total Covid vaccine inoculations being carried out across the country in past 24 hours.

There were 284,975 Covid vaccines have been administered on Thursday whereas the total vaccine administered till now were 6,709,848.

Chairman NCOC Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also wrote on his official Twitter handle to announce NCOC meeting decision.

Asad said, "In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus individuals from tomorrow (May 29)."He urged the masses, "So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated."

Related Topics

Asad Umar Education Twitter May From

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

15 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

18 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

38 minutes ago

Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top ..

6 minutes ago

President lauds NAB on Rs 323 billion recovery

6 minutes ago

Exports' increase imperative for sustainable econ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.