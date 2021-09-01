NCOC announces revise guidelines for below 18 years vaccination

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced the revised guidelines for vaccination for age groups below 18 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced the revised guidelines for vaccination for age groups below 18 years.

According to NCOC, these guidelines are effective from today (Wednesday).

As per details, the Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

While the individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised.

Furthermore, the general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

NCOC further informed that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to the age group under 18 years.

However, for those below 18 years of age, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in National Immunisation Management System(NIMS).