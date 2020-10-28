UrduPoint.com
NCOC Approves Antigen Testing For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Cooperation Center (NCOC) Wednesday approved the use of antigen testing for COVID-19 in addition to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests being carried out in the country, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said.

In a tweet, the minister said that this was a part of strategy to increase the level of testing in the country.

He said that the symptomatic cases would all still be administered PCR tests, adding that the decision was in line with the guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO).

"NCOC today approved the use of anti gen testing, in addition to the PCR tests being carried out. This is part of strategy to increase the level of testing. The symptomatic cases will all still be administered PCR tests. The decision is in line with the guidelines issued by WHO," he tweeted.

