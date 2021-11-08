UrduPoint.com

NCOC Chair Lauds Synergistic Efforts For Limiting COVID-19 Positivity Ratio

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

NCOC chair lauds synergistic efforts for limiting COVID-19 positivity ratio

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the synergistic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and well being

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the synergistic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and well being.

The NCOC morning session was presided by NCOC Chairperson and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator NCOC Major General Zafar Iqbal.

The Forum was apprised on progress of Mass Vaccination Drive across the country. Expressing satisfaction over vaccination of students of 12-18 years age group in all federating units, the forum stressed upon reaching out to school administration and parents besides all possible facilitation for optimum vaccination.

The forum also emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose to eligible individuals.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Progress All

Recent Stories

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

80 beggars arrested in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national secu ..

Parliamentary Committee's meeting on national security underway

9 minutes ago
 Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: ..

Govt to bring back Pakistan's past economic glory: Tarin

5 minutes ago
 Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 7 ..

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads in Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

5 minutes ago
 Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP2 ..

Over 500 Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Gain Access to COP26, Outdoing Any National Deleg ..

9 minutes ago
 Fennel cultivation should be completed during Nove ..

Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.