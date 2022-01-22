UrduPoint.com

NCOC Decides To Close Educational Institutions With High Positivity Rate Of Omicron

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:52 PM

NCOC decides to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omicron

National Command and Operation Centre says that COVID testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron hit cities to ascertain disease spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping.

ISLAMABADD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) National Command and Operation Center has decided to close educational institutions with high positivity rate of Omicron.

According to a statement by NCOC, COVID testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron hit cities to ascertain disease spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping.

Data suggests a strong correlation between vaccination levels and infection rate in various cities. It has therefore been decided that aggressive testing in education institutes for next two weeks especially in high disease prevalence cities and institutes with high positivity rate will be closed for one week.

It further said Provincial Administration in consultation with District Health, Education Authorities and school Administrations to set a threshold of cases for deciding such closures.

It said federating units to carry out special vaccination drives in schools to ensure 100 percent vaccination of students over 12 years of age.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to B ..

Signatures in Support of Maduro's Resignation to Be Collected on Wednesday

22 seconds ago
 New York mayor calls for national action on guns a ..

New York mayor calls for national action on guns after death of police officer

24 seconds ago
 PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upco ..

PM makes good wishes for Lahore Qalandars for upcoming seventh edition of PSL

20 minutes ago
 Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early M ..

Dethroned Osaka to tumble below 80th after early Melbourne exit

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food ..

Sri Lanka inflation hits record 14 percent as food crisis worsens

9 minutes ago
 Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war f ..

Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.