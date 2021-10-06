UrduPoint.com

NCOC Develops Comprehensive Programme To Trace Non-vaccinated Individuals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday developed a comprehensive programme in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Civil Administration to trace non-vaccinated individuals in the tehsils having low vaccination rate

The Forum has devised an information technology (IT) based solution that along with the available data of the non-vaccinated people would help ensure identification and inoculation of the unvaccinated eligible masses.

The administration and NADRA would convince the masses at the tehsil level to vaccinate those who have not yet been vaccinated.

The purpose of this process set by the NCOC was to bring the public back to normal routine through vaccination as soon as possible amid public awareness.

The Forum urged that full cooperation of the general public was expected to ensure the inoculation process through tracing of unvaccinated people.

