UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Develops System For Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Management, Administration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

NCOC develops system for effective COVID-19 vaccine management, administration

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has developed National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has developed National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The initiative had been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology board (NITB), it was told in an NCOC meeting held here on Wednesday.

The forum further said that the government was in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for it's early availability in the country.

The NIMS would enable automated phase wise registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers, it added.

The immunization mechanism would be intimated to citizens shortly. "The NIMS will be made available by mid January," the forum informed.

Related Topics

Internet Technology January Government

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

16 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

27 minutes ago

NHA to start anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road f ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese vaccine proves 79.34 pct effects against C ..

2 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 384 kanal state land

3 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, 59,733 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.