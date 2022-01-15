UrduPoint.com

NCOC Directs For Taking Stringent Measures To Tackle Omicron Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 05:18 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its meeting here Saturday, discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its meeting here Saturday, discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The forum decided to extensively engage with provinces specially with Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle rising disease.

It reviewed the existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on 17 January 22 to suggest the new set of NPIs focusing on education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor / outdoor dining and transport sector.

Meanwhile, the NCOC decided to implement complete ban on inflight serving of meals and snacks with effect from 17 January 22.

CAA was asked to ensure inflight mask wearing and also implement COVID related SOPs at all airports. Serving of Meals and snacks in Public transport will also be banned with effect from 17th January.

The forum asked the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs specially mask wearing and to ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime. It also asked for strict enforcement of existing NPIs specially in transport, education and sectors with high social gatherings like restaurants and wedding halls.

Moreover, federating units were asked to carryout immediate surveys of healthcare facilities including oxygenated beds, oxygen stocks and reserves.

The NCOC directed all quarters to fast-track vaccination drive and ramp up efforts to achieve vaccination targets.

