NCOC Directs To Beef Up Vaccination Outreach Measures After MR Campaign

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday directed all stakeholders to beef up vaccination outreach measures after Measles Rubella (MR) campaign for maximum inoculation of eligible population.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Zafar Iqbal took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data, and national vaccine strategy.

The Forum directed all the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to make preparations for a massive vaccination campaign outreach.

The Forum was informed that proper call centers and chatbot would be created to reach eligible people for Covid vaccination.

